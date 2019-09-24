Clark Memorial Health completes $5.7M ER renovations

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Construction on the newly expanded Clark Memorial Health Emergency Room is now complete.
For the past two years, the $5.7 million has enhanced access for southern Indiana patients.
The renovations were completed in phases and did not cause any interruption in emergency care for the community. Renovations included:
- A complete overhaul of the ER layout, allowing for a “fast track” concept to increase patient flow and reduce wait times
- Redesigned triage and treatment areas to increase privacy for all patients
- A centrally located clinical workstation, making it faster and easier for clinicians to move through the space and providing a clear view of all patient areas at all times
- Relocation of the waiting area and ambulance bay for easier transport of patients in and out of the ER and improved access for patients and staff
- New patient monitoring and nurse call systems, as well as a new HVAC unit and cosmetic upgrades.
