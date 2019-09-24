Dozens of Bullitt County homes denied gas service

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 60 new homes and businesses in Bullitt County have been denied natural gas.
LG&E and KU say the reason for the denial is the continued delays to a pipeline extension.
The pipeline extension was reviewed and approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission in 2017.
LG&E has been unable to acquire easements along the pipeline route for 11 remaining pieces of property. Some of that property was purchased by Bernheim Forest in 2018. Bernheim has been leading a roadshow throughout WAVE Country, in opposition of the pipeline.
LG&E says the Bernheim land could contain less than 4,000 feet of the planned approximate 12-mile pipeline route in Bullitt County, and involved 0.028 percent of the forest’s total holdings of more than 16,000 acres.
Bernheim Forest however, says the “proposed seizure of conservation land ignores easements that have been put in place to protect the biologically diverse land. The threats, should they become a reality, will have an irreversible impact on Bernheim’s wildlife, clean air and water, visitors, and the quality of life throughout the surrounding communities.”
LG&E and KU says the list of denials for new and expanded service will continue to grow, potentially impacting economic growth in the area since the single existing pipeline serving Bullitt County is at capacity.
