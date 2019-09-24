Eastern Parkway neighbors concerned about traffic, trees in study

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday night, people who live on or near Eastern Parkway from Crittenden Drive through the Highlands all the way to the entrance of Cherokee Park will hear public feedback about future changes to traffic, sidewalks and drainage systems all along that busy stretch.
Some neighbors said they’re glad the issue of the excessive number of cars on Eastern Parkway is being addressed in a traffic study that should lead to changes, but many are worried about all those big, beautiful, old trees that line the parkway, and hope the city will respect its environmental elders.
“I’m concerned with what they would do with the trees, how they would accommodate the trees,” resident Mary Scott said.
For 35 years, Scott has admired the majestic Oaks lining her home on Eastern Parkway.
“They’re not going to be back to that size in 100 years,” she said.
Neighbor Dennis Talley is not a fan of city replacement trees, he’s seen so far.
“I don’t care for those junk trees when it grows out,” Talley said, pointing to a young tree, “It leaves a lot of little twigs and branches and berries.”
According to public feedback, trees are a huge concern when it comes to the ongoing Eastern Parkway federally-funded transportation study that goes from about Crittenden Drive all the way up to the entrance of Cherokee Park.
“They’re worried about damage to trees, yes,” Metro Public Works Senior Landscape Architect John Swintosky said.
Swintosky also said trees are an original element of the parkway design, and aren’t going anywhere.
“Eastern Parkway was originally designed to provide a way to the park,” he said, adding that that’s what they are trying to get back to.
The intent is to improve conditions for trees by reducing excess pavement, and improve the drainage system that’s declined over the years, all while connecting Cherokee Park with more walkers and bikers and a lot fewer of the 17,000 cars on the road daily.
Talley brought up another issue.
“It’s a little dangerous out there sometimes,” he said, referring to the traffic, and excessive speed on the four-lane straightaway. “The traffic is only going to get heavier if something isn’t done. I’d like to see something that would reduce the amount of traffic.”
Options include synchronized lights, increased turn signals and dedicated left turn lanes. Private yards along Eastern Parkway appear to go to the curb, but the city actually owns that land where improvements are planned; that’s sure to come up with public questions.
Once a plan is in place, work is likely to happen over a decade, but no real timeline or cost estimates exist yet.
The study is funded through a $500,000 federal transportation grant and is expected to be complete next summer.
