FORECAST: Cool air likely behind us, headed back toward record heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What a nice start to the day with morning lows in the 50s for most of us.
The coolest we’ve seen in 102 days and likely the coolest temperatures of the month. Today is the pick of the week.
Temperatures overnight will settle back into the 50s for most under a mainly clear sky.
We’ll notice an increase in high, thin clouds during the afternoon Wednesday as highs top out back in the upper 80s. The clouds will increase in response to a cold front we expect to move through late Wednesday into early Thursday.
This will do two things - First, it will bring a slight rain chance to the region. Second, it will push highs back in the low to mid 80s for Thursday. With that said, we’re still expecting highs to reach record values multiple times through the weekend into early next week as the mid 90s return.
With little rainfall expected the drought will continue. This pattern shows little signs of breaking down anytime soon.
