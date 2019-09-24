FORECAST: Coolest morning in 102 days!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We had a nice and refreshing morning with several locations dropping into the 40s. The city dropped to 59° which is our coolest since mid-June! This cool start means we are on track for a nice afternoon with mostly sunny skies and pleasant highs.
Another cold front is moving in Wednesday night into early Thursday with a few spotty showers possible. The drought is likely to continue and worsen in the coming days and weeks given the latest long term trends. To add to this, the heat will return by Friday and could last a couple of weeks as well.
Welcome to Autumn!
