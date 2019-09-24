FORECAST: Fabulous fall day; front brings low rain chance tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It certainly feels like fall this morning as WAVE Country wakes up to temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine pushes temperatures back into the low to mid-80s this afternoon as we enjoy lower humidity.
We drop into the 50s and low 60s under clear skies overnight.
A cold front starts to approach the region tomorrow. Before it gets here, mostly sunny skies and southerly winds guide afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the front will trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms across the region.
While the rain is once again welcome, it will not do much to alleviate our current drought. Clouds and rain clear the region Thursday as temperatures climb back into the low 80s.
The near-record summer heat is not done with us yet despite our transition to fall. Highs jump into the 90s on Friday and remain there through most of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.