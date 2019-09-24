General Motors strike hits central Kentucky plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A major Mercer County employer laid off more than 100 workers because of the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike with General Motors (GM).
Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. announced the employees will be temporarily laid off effective Tuesday, Sept 24.
The Harrodsburg plant supplies more than 30 GM plants, and 16 of those are in the U.S.
Employees were offered to take vacation time or voluntary unpaid time off.
The Harrodsburg plant will still employ 1,000 workers during the strike, and Hitachi says it hopes the strike will end so it can once again staff the GM lines.
According to the company, the Hitachi plant located in Berea, Ky. will not be affected.
