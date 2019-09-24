Ginseng Warning: Don’t dig on private property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ginseng season is officially underway in Indiana, but officials with the Department of Natural Resources want to remind you it’s a crime to dig it on someone else’s property.
DNR recently arrested two people caught trespassing to dig for ginseng. One of the suspects was also caught with meth and heroin.
The suspects’ names have not been released.
Ginseng is a popular root used for its health benefits.
Experts say prices have shot up over the past decade and ginseng is now worth hundreds of dollars per pound.
Under Indiana law, it’s illegal to dig on state or private property.
Indiana’s ginseng harvesting season runs from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.