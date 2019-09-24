Governor Bevin talks fossil fuels and Kentucky’s future in energy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin was joined two other governors on stage at the Seelbach Hotel to discuss energy consumption and production in Kentucky.
Bevin currently chairs the Southern States Energy Board. Tuesday was the first day of their annual meeting.
Joined by Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Bevin explained how low energy costs are driving business into Kentucky. The others explained how it's more of the same in their states.
“It is critical that we work together, absolutely critical that states work together,” said Bevin, “that we the United States take advantage of being the most resource rich nation on planet Earth.”
All three governors agree it's important to diversify energy opportunities.
"It just means we have to be balanced in our approach going forward," said Wyoming's Gordon, "to be able to talk about our technologies and the ways to improve them."
Saying technology has allowed his state to branch out to include more than fossil fuels, Oklahoma's Stitt said the Sooner State still use a diverse energy portfolio.
"Oklahoma has some of the cleanest water, cleanest air," Stitt said, "yet we are so blessed with our natural resources."
Bevin says there is such a demand for sustainable natural resources globally, it has actually never been higher.
A global movement is urging world leaders to eliminate fossil fuel consumption. Bevin argues that's just not possible and not logical.
"We find ourselves enamored to the degree that we now espouse and confer a degree of wisdom upon people who are not wise," Bevin said. "We've got to be bold and unapologetic about what it is we're doing. This is not a game."
Bevin said Kentucky doesn’t hold a candle to the level of energy that Oklahoma and Wyoming produce but he hopes to continue to maximize energy potential in the state.
