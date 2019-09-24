Head start and early childhood programs receive huge federal grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students In Jefferson County will benefit from a grant awarded to the Head Start and Early Head Start programs.
Family & Children’s Place (F&CP) and Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C) announced in a press release Tuesday, that early childhood education will be more accessible for children living over the next 5 years.
The agencies were awarded a more than $30 million grant from the federal government to serve eligible families at the 100 percent poverty level or earn a little more than $25,000 annually.
Both Head Start and Early Head Start programs will be offered to the community.
The Early Head Start home-based services will be offered countywide while center-based services will be offered in the Portland, Park Duvalle, Shawnee, Shively and other high poverty areas.
F&CP has received 1400 referrals since the 2017-18 program year indicating a need and demand for these services.
President and CEO of F&CP Pam Darnall said that the partnership is an opportunity to “reimagine” head start as a “birth-to-five” program.
“With this expansion of our home-based services, more families will have additional tools and resources to ensure their child is ready to learn and succeed on day one of their 13- year journey to high-school graduation,” Darnall said. “I am confident that through this grant, the investment we are making to ensure more kids have access to high quality and safe early childhood education will help us to cultivate a love of learning in these students.”
For more information on enrollment applications click here.
