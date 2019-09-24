Indiana to launch tracking system to better monitor rape kits

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Finding out the status of rape kits will soon be much simpler in Indiana.
A new tracking system for evidence from sexual assaults in Indiana is expected to launch before the end of the year.
The program is being rolled out as a result of untested rape kits in the state. A review in 2017 found more than 2,500 untested rape kits in the state of Indiana. As part of addressing that issue and working to cut down on that in the future, lawmakers approved the creation of a tracking system.
Those seeking justice after a sexual assault in Indiana will undergo a rape kit. It’s a process that’s far from easy.
“Going to get a sexual assault exam can be a traumatic event, sometimes it can be retraumatizing for that client, for that survivor. And currently, the way that it is, they’re having to go through a lot of hoops to kind of figure out what’s happening with that kit,” said Zenebia Law, Supervisor of Indiana Programs for the Center for Women and Families.
In southern Indiana, the Center for Women and Families is there for victims in the hospital during the evidence-gathering process.
Soon, victims can track their kits once they're sent to the state. Prosecutors and police will be required to update where the kit is at and victims can track that progress online.
“And so any step we can take that assures a victim something’s being done, this is moving forward, here is objective data that you can look at to see what’s being done, what the date is, what the next date you can expect is, those are all things that bring some modicum of comfort to a victim of sex assault,” said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.
This new tracking system aims to cut down on Indiana’s untested rape kits while giving victims a better sense of control.
"So, it can be more empowering to be able to know what's going on with the kit," Law said.
Mull says this accountability in the aftermath of these crimes is needed, moving the state forward and helping victims get justice.
“But this is a good step in that direction and certainly, I think things are moving in the right direction,” Mull said.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute will cover the estimated $350,000 cost to implement the tracking system. Victims will be able to use claim numbers and pins to track their cases privately once the system is up and running.
