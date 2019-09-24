Kentucky Kingdom to host free day for first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is hosting a free day of fun for all active-duty first responders.
Police officers, firefighters, and Emergency Medical Technicians and their families are welcome to come anytime during Hurricane Bay’s final weekend of operation (Sat. Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29) before the park’s new HallowScream event begins on Friday, Oct. 4.
“Our first responders give so much to all of us, working long hours and devoting their best efforts to protect the safety and health of this community," President and CEO of Kentucky Kingdom, Ed Hart said. "Their support of Kentucky Kingdom, which has not wavered since our grand opening back in May of 2014, has also been a key ingredient in the park’s success. It is with great pleasure and sincere thanks that we offer them a day to relax and have fun with their families at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay.”
Kentucky Kingdom’s Saturday and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Hurricane Bay is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Some water attractions in Hurricane Bay may be closed.
