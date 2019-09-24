KYDOE to use star rating system to grade schools and districts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are coming to the way the state grades schools and districts.
The Kentucky Department of Education will begin using the star rating system.
Schools will receive one to five stars based on proficiency, growth, transition readiness and graduation. Schools could lose a star for a big achievement gap.
“We’re looking at the differences between student groups so for each specific school so what it is is there will be for different groups we will look at racial groups as well as service groups,” Jennifer Stafford with the Office of Standards, Assessment and Accountability said.
The school ratings will likely be released sometime next week.
