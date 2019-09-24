LMPD opens investigation into general contractor under fire in several WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigations

By WAVE3.com Staff | September 24, 2019 at 6:54 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 6:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A general contractor under fire after a WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Investigation is now under the microscope of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

WAVE 3 News featured several complaints made to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office about Greg Dunn of G&S General Contracting in an August investigation.

A couple complained they paid Dunn 30 grand and he never finished the addition to their home.

Since then, we discovered numerous lawsuits and judgments.

LMPD tells us it is now an active investigation.

