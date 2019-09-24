Louisville man sues LMPD claiming racially biased traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is suing LMPD, claiming racial bias following a traffic stop. The lawsuit also names the chief and the city.
The police bodycam video is from September 18th, 2018. The officer in the LMPD vehicle is Det. Kevin Crawford. The man driving ahead of him in a Dodge Charger is Tyrone Daugherty, 34. They are near the intersection of Hale and Cecil Avenue in Louisville.
The reason Officer Crawford gives for the traffic stop is failure to use a turn signal.
Officer Crawford said: “Your turn signal. You failed to use it. Are there any weapons inside the vehicle?”
Daugherty said: “Yes, I got a firearm in the dash.”
Officer Crawford said: “Okay, that’s cool just keep it there for me.”
Daugherty legally owns the gun, gave the officer his drivers license and concealed carry license and explained to the officer that the passenger in the car with him is someone he cares for who has a developmental disability.
The officer then opens Daugherty’s car door.
Daugherty said: "What am I exiting the vehicle for?"
Officer Crawford said: "Because I'm giving you a lawful order to exit the vehicle sir. I'm asking you to exit the vehicle."
Daugherty said: "Under what terms?"
Officer Crawford said: "I don't have to give you an excuse sir. Supreme Court of Kentucky says I can get you out of the vehicle."
Officer Crawford asked Daugherty is asked if the car is his.
"Yes, it's my car," Daugherty said.
Several officers arrive. Daugherty is frisked and then officer Crawford tells another officer with a K-9 that he may have smelled marijuana.
“I thought I got a hint of marijuana on approach,” Crawford said.
The car is searched extensively. Daugherty and his passenger were told to take their shoes off so they can be searched.
“Nothing in the car, nothing at all,” Daugherty’s attorney Shaun Wimberly said. “I’m gonna tell you what was in the car. Two African American males driving. Our client said I do not give consent to search. He didn’t give any consent. The officers even recorded in his car saying ‘we do not have consent to search.’”
In the bodycam video, while in his police car, Crawford tells the K9 officer, “We do not have consent”.
In the end of the traffic stop, Daugherty got a traffic citation.
“Every time he gets in his car, he’s thinking, ‘am I going to get pulled over because of what I look like and the color of my skin?'” Wimberly said. “I want the community to understand that not all officers are like this but, we must hold the ones accountable for what they are doing to these African American drivers.”
Officer Crawford is named in two other suits from last year involving traffic stops and African Americans.
Tae-Ahn Lea's case sparked outrage last year, and lead to LMPD changing their traffic policy.
WAVE3News did reach out to LMPD, they say they do not comment on pending litigation. LMPD says Crawford is no longer with LMPD, he resigned in June 2019.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.