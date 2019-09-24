The Main Library opens 50-year-old time capsule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A time capsule was opened commemorating the 50th anniversary of the opening of the north addition of the main library.
The capsule was placed in 1969 and contained local newspapers and library documents, as well as a hand-lettered scroll signed by invitees to the dedication.
The new addition increased the building’s size to 169,000 square feet and its architectural design earned it the vote for the best of the year in Kentucky.
Mayor Greg Fischer joined the current library staff by adding their own items to the time capsule that will be opened in another 50 years.
