Make Ends Meet: Is the price of prescription drugs killing us?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to AARP's New Prescription Price Watch Report just released last week, prescription drug prices are skyrocketing.
The report tracked 754 widely-used, brand name, generic, and specialty prescription drugs, and every single year, the prices of those drugs increased higher than the rate of inflation.
Louisville patient and activist Angie Summers must take insulin daily for Type-2 Diabetes. She has suffered greatly from not being able to pay for her insulin prescription.
"I had a time I couldn't afford my insulin,” Summers said.
The cost of her medication after using insurance was $800 to $1,000. Summers stopped taking her insulin.
"It caused me to have to have my right leg amputated below the knee," she said. "I think it is as close to, I say, premeditated murder as it could be. They told me, 'We give you a 30-percent chance of surviving the next five years.'"
The price she paid for not taking her prescription led her to testify in front of the Interim Legislative Committee about the rise in prices of insulin and other drugs by pharmaceutical companies.
"They're making millions of dollars," Summers said. "They don't care that I lost my leg."
The national Director of Health Services Research for AARP Leigh Purvis is now sharing information from their latest RX Price Watch Report just released last week.
"When you're talking about a prescription drug that matches or exceeds what you're making in a year that's obviously completely unaffordable," Purvis said. "What we've done is given drug manufacturers a lot of pricing power, and that's why we see these incredibly high prices and high price increases that other countries just don't experience."
According to the AARP RX Price Watch Report, these spending increases driven by high and growing drug prices eventually will affect all Americans in some way. Drug prices have increased faster than inflation for at least 12 straight years, and the cost of insulin has more than doubled.
"What we found is on average their prices are increasing at twice the rate of inflation in 2017," Purvis said.
"Nobody can say that they're unaware of the crisis," Summers said. "No one can say that they don't know people are dying."
Local AARP volunteer Tanya Sallee said everyone needs to get involved.
"AARP launched a nationwide campaign called Stop Prescription Greed," she said. "We ask you to sign this petition, so we can let Congress know there's a need for change, and we have to. People are dying."
Despite losing her leg, Summers is still not able to pay for her insulin prescription.
"I myself now am using an inferior insulin," she said. "Everyone has literally told me it's one step away from not taking insulin at all."
Added Sallee: "There are some people that have to make a choice. Do I eat, keep my lights on, roof over my head or do I take my medicine to live."
Summers pointed out another controversial rise in prescription prices with the EpiPen.
The EpiPen price rose by more than $600 in 2007. The cost for two EpiPen autoinjectors went from about $94 to above $700. The price hike drew national attention and anger. This affects about 3.6 million prescriptions for those affected with anaphylaxis from severe allergic reactions.
"All of the sudden their EpiPens were $600," Summers said. "Nothing changed with that. They didn't find something magical and put it in the pen. It's the same medication, but they're charging much more because they can."
Purvis suggested that if you cannot pay for your subscription, the first thing you must do is talk to your healthcare provider and your pharmacist. Let them know you are not able to pay for the drug prescribed.
"They will be able to give you an idea whether or not there are less expensive alternatives available to treat the condition you have," she said.
For Medicare beneficiaries, there is the "Extra Help Program, a federal program that helps pay for some to most of the out-of-pocket costs of Medicare prescription drug coverage. It is also known as the Part D Low-Income Subsidy. It can be worth as much as $4,900 per year.
Also find out the manufacturer for your medication.
"A lot of them have patient assistance programs that can grant you access to their products if you meet their eligibility criteria," Purvis said.
To learn more about AARP’s Stop Rx Greed campaign and view the national infographic, click here.
