Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog

Nice to have a couple of cool mornings at least this week. Rain chances look small with the main “chance” coming in Wednesday into Thursday morning. Just like all of the other fronts over the past couple of months, it doesn’t look promising on rainfall. But it’s something.
The heat will at least be delayed until Friday.
Once it arrives, it will be here to stay for quite some time with the potential for several record highs to take place as we move into October.
The video today will explain this pattern in more detail plus a look at any potential change in the longer term.
