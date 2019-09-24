Marty’s last stand: Reds broadcaster retiring this week

(WAVE) - He is our Vin Scully. Our Ernie Harwell.
For generations of Cincinnati Reds fans, Marty Brennaman’s voice is the sound of summer. He has been behind the mic for Reds games since 1974. Brennaman will wrap up his stint in the booth this week, as the Reds wrap up the 2019 season.
Their final home stand begins tonight with the first of three games against Milwaukee. They close out the season with three in Pittsburgh.
“I have a feeling I’ll be doing it through a lot of tears,” Brennaman said. “Which will be very tough for me, but it is what it is. I have purposely not thought about it and I probably will think more about it tomorrow. I might take some notes to give me some guideline as to the areas that I want to reflect upon, but Thursday will be the hardest day of my life, I think.”
On Thursday, he’ll broadcast his final game at Great American Ball Park as the voice of the Reds.
Brennaman is far from a homer, he calls 'em like he sees 'em, and that is what has made him such a legend in the Queen City.
“I guess I’d like to be remembered from a professional standpoint as being credible,” he said. “I’ve been given the right to broadcast the games the way I want to broadcast them and the element of criticism comes into that approach and I’d like to think that the fan knew that if I said something it was something that I truly believed in, not something that was, that emanated from my heart and my chest as something that I felt like the powers that be would appreciate. If you don’t have any credibility, you don’t have anything.”
Brennaman’s career spans everything from Hank Aaron’s 714th home run at Riverfront Stadium, to Pete Rose’s 4,192 hit, to Ken Griffey Junior home runs #500 and #600 and World Series wins by the Reds in 1975, ’76 and ’90.
As Marty turns off his mic and walks out of the booth for the final time it ends an Era as the club celebrates 150 years in professional baseball.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.