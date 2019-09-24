McConnell pays tribute to fallen Meade County Sheriff’s deputy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - Senate majority leader and Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell paid tribute to a fallen Meade County Sheriff’s Deputy who died in the line of duty over the weekend.
Deputy Chris Hulsey was serving a search warrant when he the suspect, Terry Gonterman, started a fight. After placing Gonterman in cuffs, Hulsey fell to the ground and had trouble breathing. Detectives performed CPR, but were unable to save him. Hulsey was rushed to Harrison County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Deputy Hulsey proudly answered the call of public service with a decades-long career that also included time as a firefighter and paramedic," McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning. "His service left his community safer, and his sacrifice left it in grief. I stand with them in mourning his loss and honoring his service. Tonight, the community will hold a candlelight vigil to honor this Kentucky hero. The prayers of the Senate will be with them.”
A candlelight vigil is being held at the Meade County Courthouse Tuesday evening.
Hulsey’s funeral will take place on Friday.
