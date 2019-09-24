McConnell pays tribute to fallen Meade County Sheriff’s deputy

“Deputy Hulsey proudly answered the call of public service with a decades-long career that also included time as a firefighter and paramedic," McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday morning. "His service left his community safer, and his sacrifice left it in grief. I stand with them in mourning his loss and honoring his service. Tonight, the community will hold a candlelight vigil to honor this Kentucky hero. The prayers of the Senate will be with them.”