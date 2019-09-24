Muhammad Ali Center, KDF partner to create 2020 finisher medals

“Our motto here at the Muhammad Ali Center is: Be Great: Do Great Things”, Donald Lassere, President & CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center said. “Throughout his life, Muhammad Ali inspired millions of people to realize their own personal greatness. We are especially proud to be partnering with the Kentucky Derby Festival for the miniMarathon and Marathon where athletes from around the world will convene in Muhammad’s hometown to literally live and achieve our motto of being great and doing great things.“