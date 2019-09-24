Muhammad Ali Center, KDF partner to create 2020 finisher medals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2020 Humana Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon are shaping up to be “the greatest” races yet. For the first time, the Festival is partnering with the Muhammad Ali Center for the design of the race finisher medals. The medal, which will be unveiled after the new year, is the second in the Festival’s medal series featuring different landmarks and iconic symbols of Louisville.
“Our motto here at the Muhammad Ali Center is: Be Great: Do Great Things”, Donald Lassere, President & CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center said. “Throughout his life, Muhammad Ali inspired millions of people to realize their own personal greatness. We are especially proud to be partnering with the Kentucky Derby Festival for the miniMarathon and Marathon where athletes from around the world will convene in Muhammad’s hometown to literally live and achieve our motto of being great and doing great things.“
The medal series is being created based on feedback from race participants. Every year, runners pass the Muhammad Ali Center as they go down Main Street. The route for both the half and full marathon also includes the street with Ali’s namesake.
To help celebrate the new partnership, the Festival is rolling out 5 rounds of registration deals starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25. The discounts will last for 24 hours. Only 100 runners will be able to register during each round of discounts, as the registration prices gradually increase. Registration is open online.
The 2020 Humana miniMarathon and Marathon are set for Saturday, April 25, 2020. It will mark the 47th annual miniMarathon and 19th annual Marathon. Both races will start simultaneously at 7:30 a.m. on Main Street near Slugger Field and will finish at Preston and Witherspoon streets.
