Parents demand change after Eastern High School students denied entry to homecoming dance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents have demanded change after several Eastern High School students were not allowed into a homecoming dance for violating dress code.
“They measured her and the administrator said, ‘Well, you barely made it,’” Carrie Vittitoe, the mother of an Eastern High School student, said. “At that point, my daughter burst into tears.”
Vittitoe said that’s what happened Saturday night, adding several of her friends were denied entrance by administrators due to dress code violations regarding dresses that were too short.
“Two inches would be right here,” Vittitoe said, placing measuring tape on her knee below the line of her shorts. “I’m not getting into the dance. I’m also not getting into the school in what I’m wearing and I think I look fine.”
Vittitoe said she’s bothered because last year she followed the dress code strictly, but it was not enforced.
"Every time there is a dance, the parents are like, 'Are they going to enforce it this time?'" Vittitoe said.
She said that wasn't the only problem she experienced Saturday.
Vittitoe said police were at the school, when she arrived, telling students and parents they’d be considered trespassers if they didn’t go into the dance or leave.
She said some of those waiting outside were freshmen and sophomores who couldn’t drive or leave.
“We took it upon ourselves to just keep an eye on them,” Vittitoe said.
She said she asked officers where she should take the students, and they told her to take the children, who were not hers, to a sidewalk on the perimeter of the campus.
“It went from a dress code issue and it became a safety issue,” Vittitoe said. “When students are on property for a school-sponsored dance, the administrators are responsible for those children.”
Vittitoe said she was shocked police were on the campus. She said she is calling for changes to the dress code so this doesn’t happen again.
“We want it to be less restrictive,” she said. “We want girls not to be ashamed when they come to a dance. They shouldn’t be measured. They’re not cattle.”
According to JCPS, Lana Kaelin, the principal of Eastern High School, sent out a letter to parents after the dance.
Dear Eastern High School Families,
I wanted to take some time today to address what happened this weekend at our homecoming dance as well as our path moving forward. I understand your concerns and truly regret that some of our students were not able to enjoy their evening. Understandably, we had students and families who were upset or hurt by what took place, and for that I apologize.
The dress code for our formal dances will be reviewed by student, parent and teacher representatives so that we can gather valuable feedback and suggestions that will help ensure the dress code is fair and equitable for all students. Additionally, I want you to know that we will be reviewing how we communicate the dress code to all students and families as well as our processes for entering the dances to ensure that families feel both informed and welcomed to our events.
At the end of the day, we want to make certain that all students are able to come and enjoy the dances, and that parents also feel the events are safe and fun for their students. To that end, we will be working with our different stakeholders of our school community to ensure that happens. I also encourage you to please share suggestions with your SBDM or PTSA representatives or any of our administrative team.
Thank you for your patience as we have these discussions and plan for future events, and I look forward to working together so that we can positively impact future events for all of our students.
