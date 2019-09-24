Public meeting called for Eastern Parkway enhancement project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening for residents who want to hear more about a possible Eastern Parkway improvement project.
The Eastern Parkway Transportation Study is aimed at updating the Eastern Parkway corridor between Cherokee Park and Crittenden Drive to make it more user-friendly to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists while improving drainage and landscaping, according to a news release.
More than 200 people attended the first meeting in July, when residents shared their feedback on the possible project.
Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. at Audubon Traditional Elementary School Gymnasium, the engineering firm Gresham Smith will recap the input provided at that first meeting, as well as the feedback provided online at louisvilleparkways.org.
Topics such as trees, traffic patterns, drainage and landscaping along the busy Eastern Parkway corridor between Cherokee Park and Crittenden Drive will be discussed.
The study is expected to be completed by next summer. It will include design recommendations and cost estimates.
