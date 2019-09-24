Sheriff: Registered sex offender arrested for sex crime in Switzerland Co, Ind.

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday on sex charges involving a minor after deputies from the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office conducted a social media usage investigation.
A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of David L. Beasley of Madison, Ind. in Switzerland Circuit Court Monday to charges of child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.
The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office says Beasley has a conviction from 2006 and was required to register as a sex offender.
He is held in the Switzerland County jail on a $20,000 cash bond.
