Victims’ family watches as driver in deadly Ky. interstate crash appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The woman accused of driving under the influence during a two-county police chase that ended in a deadly crash appeared in court Tuesday, still in a wheelchair from the injuries she sustained in the wrong-way collision.
A judge allowed an attorney’s request to allow Tammy Rodriguez, of Louisville, to get in contact with comprehensive care on Tuesday. Police were prepared to testify during a preliminary hearing, but it was delayed a week.
Rodriguez, 42, was involved in a crash that killed three people when her pickup hit two other vehicles on Interstate 75 in Lexington. The crash killed Rodriguez’s sister, Debbie Bevins, of Pikeville. Taylor Denise Blevins, 26, of Georgetown, and Caitlyn Danielle Bailey, 20, also of Georgetown, died in the crash as well.
“It’s been difficult for me; I’m used to spending every waking day and hour with Caitlyn,” said her fiancee, Zack Webb. “We lived together, and we had plans to get married in the future, and it’s just not gonna be able to happen now because basically a big part of my life has been taken from me.”
Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.