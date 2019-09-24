WKU removes ACT requirement for most scholarships, leads to more scholarship money for incoming students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University is increasing the affordability of a higher education by making a number of major changes to its scholarship programs.
Beginning in the fall of 2020, WKU will no longer utilize ACT scores to award most academic merit-based and targeted scholarships for incoming freshmen. In addition, Western will also make
an additional $5.2 million in scholarship funding available to a larger group of students by expanding offers to students with a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher and raising the minimum award from $1,500 to $2,500.
WKU is also creating additional opportunities for underrepresented minority students through an expansion of the Cornelius A. Martin Scholarship.
“We are committed to being an institution of access and opportunity,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said. “Our retention analysis, and national research, show that GPA is the best indicator of a student’s likelihood of success. We want a scholarship program that rewards students for their hard academic work over four years, not just their performance on a single day. One number should not define your ability to go to college or to be able to afford a WKU experience.”
With these changes, an estimated 80 percent of incoming freshmen will be eligible for some type of institutional scholarship. That’s more than double the percentage for fall 2019.
The new scholarship program also allows WKU to shape a first-year class that will graduate in four years.
