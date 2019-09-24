Young Jeffersonville drivers participate in ‘Rule the Road’

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - New drivers are more likely to be involved in crashes than more experienced ones.
On Tuesday, Jeffersonville High School students got a chance to see all the ways crashes can occur, from the Ford Driving Skills for Life program’s Rule the Road.
The program gives young drivers the chance to learn skills and experience dangerous situations like drunk driving or texting and driving in a safe environment.
Students say the program really opened their eyes.
“I definitely got a lot out of it,” Brendon Wright said. “Just with the things I learned with the obstacle course, just braking and going around the corners it was great, I liked it.”
The event pushes young drivers to critically think about dangerous situations that can occur on the road and offers practical training and techniques for how to handle these situations safely and with the best response.
