17 Cards beat #2 Georgetown 1-0 in double OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kino Ryosuke’s header with 4:16 left in the second overtime period gave the 17th ranked University of Louisville men’s soccer team its second upset in four days, as it knocked off No. 2 Georgetown on Tuesday night (Sept. 24) at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium.
With the win, Louisville improves to 4-1-2 on the season. The Cardinals knock the Hoyas from the ranks of the unbeaten, dropping Georgetown to 6-1. The win was the third of the season for the Cards over a nationally ranked opponent. It was the seventh win all-time for UofL against a No. 2 ranked team in the country.
The Cardinals’ best scoring chance in the first half came in the 19th minute. After Georgetown goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis blocked a shot from Haji Abdikadir, Emil Elveroth attempted to put the rebound home, but was denied by a goal-line clearance made by a Hoya defender.
It was a back-and-forth second half between the Cards and the Hoyas, with both teams registering four shots. Despite a few strong chances to break the scoreless tie, Louisville managed just one shot on goal in the second half, while holding the Hoyas without a shot on target. Neither team attempted a shot in the first overtime period.
Cameron Wheeler’s corner kick in the 106th minute found Louka Masset, who headed the ball to Cody Cochran. Cochran’s header to the center of the box connected with Ryosuke, who then headed the ball into the upper left corner of the net past two Georgetown defenders.
The game-winner was Ryosuke’s first goal of the season, while Cochran’s assist also marks his first of the year. Jake Gelnovatch concluded the game with two saves in net for the Cards.
The Cardinals resume ACC play on Friday, September 27, when NC State comes to Lynn Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. match.
