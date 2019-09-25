The Center by SIDIS celebrates completion of renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Center by SIDIS, an entrepreneurship and innovation hub in Louisville, is celebrating the completion of a three-year renovation.
“It’s a multi-use building," SIDIS President & CEO, Nigel Ferrey said. "But really, it’s an entrepreneurial center for the creative people in Louisville to come.”
The Center by SIDIS is home to some of Louisville’s entrepreneurs, including Lifelines Neuro Company, Adaptive Endo, Maddox & Rose Marketplace, Story Louisville and Biscuit Belly.
The building is located at 900 East Main Street, between South Campbell Street and South Wenzel Street. It was built in 1865, which makes it so unique.
“It’s a place where people congregate and meet and great ideas happen," Ferrey said. "It’s where the right brain is stimulated. Of course, it’s paradoxical because even though it’s civil war architecture, it’s ultra-modern in design. High tech... I mean if you go in the bathroom, if you go to the fountain where you fill your water bottle, it’s telling you how many things you’re saving by doing it that way, how many plastics we’re saving. The wood was cut, it’s just a combination, a center where people can come and feel comfortable.”
In addition to the perfect location in the Highlands, Ferrey says Louisville is the place to be.
“I think Louisville is going through an incredible metamorphosis. I’m a global person. I was born in Europe and lived all over the world. But Louisville represents the best of America as far as I’m concerned," Ferrey said. "It’s got a cosmopolitan population, it’s got affordable housing which we don’t have in New York where I live. It’s got a technology center, Microsoft just decided to put their key development here, right in this building as a matter of fact. There’s a transition happening and I think we’re the epitome of that transition.”
The space is fully leased.
