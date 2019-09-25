The City of Madison mourns the death of Mayor Damon Welch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Madison, Indiana’s mayor has passed away.
The City of Madison announced Wednesday morning that Mayor Damon Welch died due to health complications.
Those close to the mayor said he awoke with complications and was rushed to Kings Daughters Hospital where he passed.
City Council President Dan Dattilo will fill the vacancy until the republican party can hold a caucus.
“Damon was a tireless public servant who was passionate about his city and the state of Indiana." Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement, “Damon was a tireless public servant who was passionate about his city and the state of Indiana. As a veteran, small businessman and city leader, he nurtured relationships of all types to improve the lives of all of those around him.”
Flags were lowered at City Hall and other city buildings in memory of the mayor.
Funeral arrangements for Welch are pending at Morgan-Nay Funeral Centre.
