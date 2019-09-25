Coach Chris Mack creates a reading corner at King Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elementary school in the Shawnee neighborhood now home to the newest Coach Mack’s Corner.
University of Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack and his wife created a section at King Elementary where students can open the pages of a new book and dive into another world.
More than 600 books have been added to the library at King Elementary.
Coach Mack is used to getting grilled about his courtside decisions, but on Wednesday he took a seat and took on questions from King Elementary students.
“We need something to get them excited about the books,” said King Elementary Library Media Specialist Teresa Gamble. “I mean I try but I’m a librarian.”
Gamble said Coach Mack found that something, with his new corner in the library.
”I sure hope it’s a lasting impact and not one where it’s just ‘Coach Mack came to my school,’” said Mack
Mack said he hopes the reading corner will inspire, increase test scores and bring some curious Georges’ to the classroom.
“What I like about this corner is that all the new books look so interesting,” King Elementary student Jacob Davis said.
Davis and his classmates said the shelves full of books opens up new adventures.
”My favorite book is Jumanji,” said Davis. “What I like about this book is they work together to finish the game."
The students said because of the new books, they have the opportunity to move up from picture books to chapter books.
It also reminds them that they can make it through the stumbles, hiccups and lost bookmarks.
"If anyone doubts you just use that doubt to push you forward,” said Davis.
Coach Mack and his wife plan on adding more books to another corner at a local school in the next 12 months.
