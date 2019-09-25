Community remembers fallen Meade County deputy

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - As the sunset Tuesday, with a pink and orange hues, family, friends and residents of Meade County, stood outside the courthouse to remember one of their own.
“On September 21, everyone gained an amazing guardian angel,” one man said from the podium.
Everywhere you looked, people were consoling one another and holding a candle in honor of Deputy Chris Hulsey.
“He was a six-foot-four teddy bear,” Beverly Naser, a family friend, said. “When you needed help, he was there. He was there.”
Naser met Hulsey through her husband and son, who are both firefighters. She described Chris as part of the family.
“What I'm going to miss most about Chris is his warmth, his compassion and his desire to make people happy,” Naser said.
Hulsey’s patrol car is outside the courthouse, draped in a flag. Flowers and candy sit on top of the windshield in honor of Hulsey.
EMS and fire trucks from area departments were draped in black at the candlelight vigil to remember him.
Several members of the community spoke Tuesday night about the impact Hulsey had on their lives and how much he will be missed.
Hulsey died from a medical emergency Saturday night in Payneville. It happened after an altercation with a suspect he was trying to arrest.
Hulsey’s visitation will be Friday, Sept. 27th from noon to 8 p.m. at Hager Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 28th, at 1 p.m. at the Meade County High School Gym.
