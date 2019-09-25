Counterfeit jewelry confiscated from UPS Worldport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at UPS Worldport have been busy the last few months confiscating fake jewelry.
The bust included Cartier bracelets and other jewelry that would be worth more than 90-million dollars if it were real.
In July, officers seized three large shipments of counterfeit bracelets totaling more than 42-million. They were designed to look like the Cartier love bracelet, which sells for $6,000.
North Carolina officials announced a church pastor, JianGang “Frank” Lan, was charged in the case. Investigators found more than 3,000 fake bracelets at his home.
In September, CBP officers made another big bust with five shipments of counterfeit jewelry that would be worth more than 48-million was seized.
Officials are urging consumers to be aware of counterfeit products.
“When purchasing items from a vendor over the internet if it seems like too good of a deal it is.” Thomas Mahn Jr., Louisville Port Director said, “a Cartier bracelet listed online for $25 is definitely not authentic.”
