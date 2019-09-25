Counterfeit jewelry confiscated from UPS Worldport

This photo shows a shipment seized in Louisville of counterfeit bracelets made to look like real Cartier bracelets.
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 25, 2019 at 7:16 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 7:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at UPS Worldport have been busy the last few months confiscating fake jewelry.

The bust included Cartier bracelets and other jewelry that would be worth more than 90-million dollars if it were real.

In July, officers seized three large shipments of counterfeit bracelets totaling more than 42-million. They were designed to look like the Cartier love bracelet, which sells for $6,000.

Counterfeit bracelets and other jewelry seized in Louisville. Goods would be worth over $90 million if they were genuine. (Source: Louisville CBP)

North Carolina officials announced a church pastor, JianGang “Frank” Lan, was charged in the case. Investigators found more than 3,000 fake bracelets at his home.

In September, CBP officers made another big bust with five shipments of counterfeit jewelry that would be worth more than 48-million was seized.

Officials are urging consumers to be aware of counterfeit products.

“When purchasing items from a vendor over the internet if it seems like too good of a deal it is.” Thomas Mahn Jr., Louisville Port Director said, “a Cartier bracelet listed online for $25 is definitely not authentic.”

