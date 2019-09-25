FORECAST: Cold front brings isolated showers overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies are mainly clear this morning as temperatures sit in the 50s across the region.
Clouds increase through the morning and afternoon ahead of tonight’s front. This afternoon’s highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. The cold front arrives this evening bringing isolated showers across the region into Thursday morning; many will miss out on the rain. By Thursday afternoon showers will be out of WAVE Country.
Highs Thursday max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Potentially record-breaking heat rolls into the forecast on Friday and lasts through most of next week. Highs look to remain in the 90s through the start of October.
