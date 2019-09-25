FORECAST: Slightly cooler Thursday before record heat arrives Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances will be minimal if even existent along the cold front overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. If we stay dry, we’ll have a very real chance at seeing the month of September hit the record books as our driest month ever for Louisville.
We currently stand at only 0.04” of rain for the month. Clouds will not linger long on Thursday, with a partly to mostly sunny sky returning by afternoon.
Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s. While we’ll be a bit cooler Thursday, it will not last.
In fact, we top out back in the lower 90s Friday, matching a record high. The record heat continues through the weekend into next week at times.
