FORECAST: Small rain chance tonight, back to record temperatures starting Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front is on the way, but don’t get your hopes up.
While a few scattered showers will be noted along the front around midnight rainfall totals do not look impressive. We currently stand with 0.04” for the month edging closer to the driest month in Louisville’s history. The current record is 0.07” from October of 1908.
The scattered showers fade as they move south into the early morning hours Thursday with many staying completely dry.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Skies clear during the afternoon hours with slightly cooler highs in the low to mid 80s.
We’re in for more record warmth in the coming days – including Friday with a forecast high of 92 degrees. The heat continues in a big way right through the weekend and into next week.
