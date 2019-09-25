JCPS board further talks SROs, plans to vote on plan by mid-October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans are taking shape for a JCPS Special Law Enforcement Unit.
The board met on Tuesday to further discuss who officers will report to, what equipment they need and what uniforms will look like.
“What we have to do is everything we can to protect these kids and that does not mean pretending like police officers can’t look like police officers,” Linda Duncan, District 5 Board Member, said.
But, the now seven-member board isn’t in agreeance and sometimes tensions got high when advocating for the constituents in each district.
“It’s clear to me that their views are as diverse as some of ours,” District 3 Board Member James Craig said. “I really do not want it to be the default that every high school and every middle school automatically is assigned an SRO under the new policy and that we have the opportunity to include each individual school in the decision-making process.”
District 2 Board Member Dr. Chris Kolb said school safety shouldn’t focus on SROs.
“All of the research that I’ve seen indicates that security personnel are not the biggest piece of the school safety equation that there are many other things that make a bigger difference,” Kolb said.
Superintendent Marty Pollio plans to present a final plan to the board in mid-October.
“The first part is being able to listen so the point of this was to hear where their thoughts were on this so, divided in some ways but that’s what we have to do and then eventually bring back a proposal first to our policy committee moving forward,” Pollio said.
The district is hoping to hire a project manager by next week, if all goes according to plan SRO’s will be in schools by February 1.
