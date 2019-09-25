JCPS names Cosby as principal for Females of Color STEAM Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A longtime educator has been named to lead the new Jefferson County Public Schools Females of Color STEAM Academy.
Ronda Cosby, a 27 year JCPS veteran, is currently in her 13th year as the principal of Chancey Elementary School.
“Mrs. Cosby is a visionary with a focus on innovative instruction and improving students’ sense of belonging,” said Dr. Marty Pollio, JCPS Superintendent. “Her passion and commitment to students have been evident in her years with the district and we know she is the right person to lead this work that will create engaging opportunities for our students.”
The Females of Color STEAM Academy, which was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education on August 27, will open at the start of the 2020-2021 school year with approximately 150 students. While a name and location for the school have not been decided upon, Cosby says the STEAM Academy will lead to lasting change for many students.
“In my roles at JCPS, I’ve advocated and spoken out for those who have felt like they didn’t have a voice," Cosby said in a statement released by the district. "Implementing this curriculum will inspire and instill a strong sense of identity that had been missing in some classrooms. I will create an inclusive learning environment that recognizes the contributions of those who had been left out of our history lessons.”
JCPS says Cosby will begin her new position after a new principal for Chancey is named.
