KSP troopers to participate in “Coffee with a Cop”
KSP Post 09 troopers hosts "Coffee with a Cop." (Source: Zach Logan)
By Sydney Harbin | September 25, 2019 at 2:23 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 2:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement and community will come together to discuss issues in the community over a cup of coffee.

Kentucky State Police troopers and other local law enforcement will participate in the national “Coffee with a Cop” event on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Lizzie B’s Cafe in Prestonsburg, Ky.

The event is a part of a national movement started in 2011 in California as a way to build trust and create relationships in the community with officers and members of the community.

