KSP troopers to participate in “Coffee with a Cop”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement and community will come together to discuss issues in the community over a cup of coffee.
Kentucky State Police troopers and other local law enforcement will participate in the national “Coffee with a Cop” event on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Lizzie B’s Cafe in Prestonsburg, Ky.
The event is a part of a national movement started in 2011 in California as a way to build trust and create relationships in the community with officers and members of the community.
For more information on this event click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.