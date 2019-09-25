LMPD and Louisville Fire compete to raise money for Girls Scouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local departments will go head to head in a competition to raise money for the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana (GSK).
The Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) and Louisville Fire (LFP) departments will host a roadblock at the KFC Yum! Center Friday, Sept. 27 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
According to the GSK, the “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout" event is to educate fathers and male business leaders on the importance of being involved with investing in girls in the community.
LMPD’s Lt. Col. Joshua Judah and LFD’s Captain J.T Bass will compete for the title of the “Man Enough to be Girl Scout Award." The winner will be announced at the 2019 Tough Cookie Awards Friday, Oct. 18.
For more information on how to help raise money click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.