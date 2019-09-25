LMPD: Man charged with assault after attacking JCPS bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces an assault charge after he allegedly attacked a Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) bus driver.
Court documents state that on August 28, Cecil Snowden’s daughter and another female student got into an argument at Eastern High School; the pair was put off the bus by school staff before leaving school grounds.
When the bus stopped at Roy Wilkins and West Chestnut, Snowden’s son allegedly barged on to the bus and demanded to know who kept his sister off the bus. Police said when the driver asked Snowden’s son to get off the bus, Snowden’s son then punched the driver in the face.
PREVIOUS STORY: JCPS bus driver allegedly assaulted on route by family of rider
Once the men stumbled outside the bus, police said Snowden attacked the driver “striking the victim about the face and head with his fists.” Snowden’s son also allegedly continued to punch and kick the driver.
The bloodied driver was able to get away from his attackers and on to the bus, arrest reports state.
The attack was captured on the bus's surveillance cameras.
The driver suffered a broken nose, jaw swelling, and a back injury.
Snowden was identified by the victim through a photo on social media, according to court documents.
Snowden’s son potential charges are unknown.
Snowden was given a $10,000 bond on Wednesday.
