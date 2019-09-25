LMPD: Man charged with assault following attack on JCPS bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces an assault charge after he allegedly attacked a Jefferson County Public School bus driver.
Court documents state that on Aug. 28, Cecil Snowden’s daughter and another female student got into an argument at Eastern High School; the pair were taken off the bus by school staff before leaving school grounds.
When the bus stopped at Roy Wilkins and West Chestnut, Snowden’s son allegedly barged on to the bus and demanded to know who kept his sister off the bus. Police said when the bus driver, Timothy Raeber, asked Snowden’s son to get off the bus, Snowden’s son then punched Raeber in the face.
Once the men stumbled outside the bus, police said Snowden attacked Raeber, “striking the victim about the face and head with his fists.” Snowden’s son also allegedly continued to punch and kick the driver.
“The bus driver tried to get him off the bus, you know, did all the protocol that they’re told to do,” said John Stovall, president of the bus drivers’ union. “My understanding was the man got mad, punched the driver, the driver defended himself and they stumbled out of the way of the bus and then the father jumped on the bus driver, as well as the son, and they physically assaulted him, kicked him, punched him.”
The bloodied driver was able to get away from his attackers and on to the bus, arrest reports state.
The attack was captured on the bus's surveillance cameras.
Raeber suffered a broken nose, jaw swelling, and a back injury.
“It’s not something you think you’d encounter in your daily job because your job is just to pick up kids and bring them back home in a safe and efficient manner,” Stovall said.
Snowden was identified by the victim through a photo on social media, according to court documents. Snowden was given a $10,000 bond on Wednesday.
Snowden’s son’s potential charges are unknown.
