Louisville Fire Department employee arrested for hitting ex-girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who police say hit a woman during an argument was arrested at a Louisville Firehouse on Tuesday.
Sean Patrick McAdams, 46, was arrested at the firehouse in the 1000 block of Rubel Avenue. McAdams is employed by the Louisville Fire Department and is assigned to that firehouse.
Police say on August 2, McAdam and a woman, who’s McAdam’s ex-girlfriend, got into an argument that turned physical. McAdam is accused of pushing and hitting the woman. The victim suffered from neck pain.
McAdam is now charged with assault. He’s also been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
In court on Wednesday, McAdam pled not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance. He’s due back in court on October 15.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.