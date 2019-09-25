Madison, Indiana mayor dies from ‘health complications’

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The mayor of Madison, Indiana, Damon Welch, has passed away.
The City of Madison announced Welch’s passing Wednesday morning on Facebook.
“With great sorrow, the City of Madison joins all its citizens in mourning the passing of Mayor Damon Welch. Mayor Welch awoke with health complications early this morning. He was rushed to Kings Daughters Hospital where he subsequently passed,” the post reads.
Indiana Code 3-13-11-15 provides that the President Pro Tempore of the City Council becomes acting mayor until the vacancy is filled by the political party caucus. Current Madison City Council President Dan Dattilo will fill the vacancy until the Republican Party holds a caucus.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding Welch’s passing.
“Damon was a tireless public servant who was passionate about his city and the state of Indiana. As a veteran, small businessman and city leader, he nurtured relationships of all types to improve the lives of all of those around him. Janet and I are heartbroken for his family, friends and the Madison community. We ask that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences to the Welch family.”
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer also released a statement following Welch’s death:
"Today, Indiana lost a true public servant with the passing of Mayor Damon Welch, a leader who loved Madison and loved serving his hometown. He took great ideas and ran with them, and the results show as Madison shines today as a vibrant community that continues to win statewide and national accolades.
Mayors and leaders across Indiana looked up to the example he set for leadership and for service. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, colleagues and the people of Madison.”
Arrangements for Welch are pending at Morgan-Nay Funeral Centre.
