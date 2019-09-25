Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog

Another cool, autumn morning for WAVE Country!
Now we track a cold front and hopefully some downpours as we head into this evening and overnight.
They look scattered but some could pick up a decent amount to at least make the plants happy. Temperatures look to warm well into the 80s to near 90 with the dry air in place this afternoon. Once the humidity goes up tonight, that is when any rain on the radar will be able to make it to the ground level.
We get to enjoy another autumn day Thursday thanks to this front.
After that, it is about the heat. A warm front will push the heat back in Friday and Saturday. With another front to our north at the same time, there is a risk for a few downpours but most will remain dry with the heat the bigger issue.
The heat really locks in Sunday-Wednesday next week.
Thursday could be our last day of the potential record heat before a change in the weather pattern starts to develop.
The video will cover how that “change" is looking today and the trends toward mid-October.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.