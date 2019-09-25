Man arraigned on charges related to death of deputy sheriff

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged after the death of a Meade County deputy sheriff has made his first court appearance.
In front of a packed courtroom, Terry Ray Gonterman appeared only briefly in Meade District Court to be arraigned.
Gonterman, 48, was brought into the courtroom by some of the fellow deputies of Chris Hulsey.
While serving a warrant at Gonterman's home in Payneville Saturday night, Hulsey and Gonterman got into a fight. Hulsey suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital in Corydon, Ind.
A not guilty plea was entered for Gonterman by Judge Steven Crebessa on charges of manslaughter, assault on a police officer, trafficking in meth, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Gonterman, who said he didn't have an attorney and still needs one, will be back in court October 2 @ 1 p.m.
Outside the courthouse, Hulsey’s heavily decorated squad car sat next to an ambulance draped in black. Hulsey’s name is being honored as a community mourns their loss.
