Person hit, killed near the Watterson on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly crash near the Watterson Expressway on Bardstown Road.
The call came in just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. On scene, police found a person had been hit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear what caused the accident. The victim has not yet been identified.
The area will be shut down as police continue to investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.
