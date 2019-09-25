Study finds high blood pressure during pregnancy has increased dramatically

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blood pressure is a concern for anyone but it can be even more serious if you are pregnant.
During pregnancy, it can lead to all sorts of major problems for mom and baby. That’s concerning because a new study says high blood pressure during pregnancy, is a rising issue. What’s alarming is the rate of chronic hypertension has increased more than thirteen-fold over 40 years.
Dr. Jamil Elfarra is a maternal-fetal medical specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital. He says he’s seeing more cases of pregnant women with high blood pressure. It’s what is also evident in a new study in the Journal of Hypertension. The study also reveals that high blood pressure during pregnancy affects black women at more than twice the rate of white women.
Dr. Elfarra said contributing factors to this upward trend are women getting pregnant later in life and obesity. For mom, it can lead to stroke, heart or kidney failure and death among other risks.
"When we look at the baby itself, think about it the high blood pressure is going to be pushing on that placenta very hard sometimes," Dr. Elfarra said. "That placenta doesn't withstand the pressure on it and can potentially separate before it's time."
Carrie Baker of Sellersburg, Indiana knows how dangerous high blood pressure during pregnancy can be. She’s having her third child, she’s currently 34 1/2 weeks pregnant. Her third pregnancy is going much better than her first one did.
Seven years ago, when she went in for a normal check-up at 37 weeks, her blood pressure was high and doctors decided she needed to be induced because of the risk to her baby.
"It started to cause complications," Baker said. "His heart rate started to fluctuate and decrease and they just decided he was safer out than in."
To make sure that doesn't happen again, this time around Baker is taking aspirin.
"It's safe for mom and baby," Dr. Elfarra said. "It has to be recommended by your health care provider."
Doctors advise women with high blood pressure who are thinking about having a baby to talk to their doctor well before becoming pregnant. That way, if they're taking drugs to manage their blood pressure and they're not safe for pregnant women, they can switch medications. Or, you can make lifestyle changes that might help you get your blood pressure under control.
“Pregnancy is like is like building a house,” Dr. Elfarra said. “The better foundation you start with, the better outcomes you can have. Definitely having a normal blood pressure before is much much better.”
