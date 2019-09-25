5th sexual assault lawsuit filed against Omni Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fifth woman has filed a lawsuit that claims a former Omni Louisville spa employee touched her inappropriately during a massage.
The woman says in her lawsuit that the incident happened during her appointment in March at the hotel's Mokara Spa.
All five lawsuits name massage therapist Colin Stephenson and Omni Hotels.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Another sexual assault lawsuit filed against Omni Hotel
The dates for the alleged assaults range from August of 2018 to June of 2019.
The lawsuits all claim that Omni should have known that Stephenson had been sued for unwanted sexual touching during a massage at a former employer.
Stephenson was fired from Massage Envy J- Town.
When Wave 3 News asked for a response to the latest lawsuit, we were told to refer to their past statement.
“Every job applicant at Omni who may have direct contact with guests is vetted by criminal background check before hiring, and each hire must complete thorough training. We are committed to the safety and security of all our guests.” said Kristen Cadenhead with Omni Hotels & Resorts.
