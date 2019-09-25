Title IX lawsuit accuses University of Kentucky of discriminating against female athletes

Title IX is a federal law that states no one in the U.S. shall be excluded from discrimination under any educational program or activity based on sex if the entity receives federal assistance. This includes all educational institutions that receive federal funds. The law requires women and men to have equitable opportunities to participate in sports. This doesn't mean the same sports must be offered to both men and women, but it does mean that male and female student-athletes receive athletics scholarship dollars proportional to their participation.